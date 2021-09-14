Bannari Amman Institute of Technology won the National level Clean and Smart Campus Award

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam has been awarded the first prize in the National level Clean and Smart Campus Award 2020 by the AICTE council under the category of ‘Indian Knowledge Systems’ for the maintenance of Clean and Smart Campus.

The All India Council for Technical Education selects the best colleges in the country for maintaining cleanliness in universities and colleges and appreciates the best campus with the National level Clean and Smart Campus Award.

Through a study conducted in the year 2020, the first prize for the National level Clean and Smart Campus Award 2020 has been awarded to the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology by the Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, during the Award Distribution Ceremony organised at the AICTE Auditorium, New Delhi, on 5th September 2021.

During the evaluation, an expert committee from the AICTE council visited the campus of BIT. They verified the claims of the institution based on their criteria.

The award was given for using innovative technologies and maintaining cleanliness around the campus. Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, Prof. M.P. Poonia, Vice-Chairman, AICTE were also present at the ceremony.

Mr V Saikumar received the prize on behalf of the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology.