Banned lottery ticket vendor held in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : A history sheeter selling banned lottery tickets was arrested today.

Mohan (62) had been running a petty shop and selling lottery tickets for livelihood at Puliyakula in the city for the last 35 years.

However, after ban on lottery tickets, he used to sell the tickets, particularly from Kerala, to certain persons on a commission, police said.

He was arrested in 2010 and underwent jail term for a few months. But Mohan went back to his old business and brought tickets from Kerala and sold them.

On a tip off, police watched his movements and nabbed him today and seized 350 banned tickets. He was remanded in custody.