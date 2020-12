Covai Post Network

According to a press release issued by Coimbatore District Collector Rajamani, all licensed liquor outlets in the district, including all entertainment, leisure centres, airport restaurants, Tamil Nadu hotels and star hotels, will not be allowed to operate after 10 pm on December 31.

The sale of liquor in violation of the rules and the operation of the breweries will be prosecuted according to the rules of the law, the press release further said.