Basketball tournament for PSG Trophy for Men from Sept 9

Coimbatore : Creame of National players, representing different teams, will be seen in action at the 54th All India Basketball Tournament for men beginning here from September nine.

Eight leading teams from India–Indian Army-Delhi. (runners up last year) Indian Bank–Chennai, Indian Railways– Delhi, Income Tax – Chennai, Vijaya Bank–Bengaluru, Customs– Kochi, ICF – Chennai and IAF – Delhi, are vying for the honours at the five-day tournament.

The reigning champions Indian Overseas Bank is not not participating in this tournament to be held at PSG Tech Indoor Complex with wooden flooring, PSG Institutions Managing Trustee, L Gopalakrishnan, the organisors, told reporters today.

The matches will be played on league basis till September 11 and semi-finals and finals will be held on September 12 and 13 respectively, he said.

With a prize money of rs.two lakh, the winners will get rs.one lakh, runners rs.50,000 third place rs.25, 000 Fourth Place Rs.15, 000, Best player Rs.10,000.

City Police Commissioner, K Periaiah will be the chief guest at the inaugural in the presence of Coimbatore District Basketball Association President, G Selvaraj, Gopalakrishnan said.