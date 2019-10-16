Bharathiar University gets Vice-Chancellor after over 18 months

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Prof P Kaliraj was today appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar University here for a period of three years.

In his capacity as the Chancellor of the University, Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, issued and handed over the order to Kaliraj appointing him as Vice-Chancellor, at Chennai, official sources said.

Kaliraj is at present the ICMR Emeritus Medical Scientist in the Centre for Biotechnology, Anna University.

Having functioned in various capacities as Officiating Vice-Chancellor, Dean of Faculty, AC College of Technology, Head of Department of Bio-technology and Member of Syndicate for 20 years in Anna University, Chennai, he has vast experience in University administration.

Between 1999 and 2004 he has been a Research Collaborator with the National Institute of Health, Maryland, USA, Glasgow University, Scotland, UK and University of Illinois, Rockford, USA.

He has published more than 69 research paper and was awarded BSR Faculty award by the UGC in 2009 and received the Lifetime achievement award from the Biotechnology Research Society of India in 2013.