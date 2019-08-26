  • Download mobile app
26 Aug 2019
Coimbatore

Biker among 11 hurt as bus falls into pit at Annur

Covai Post Network

August 26, 2019

Coimbatore : At least 10 passengers were injured and a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, when a government bus fell sidewards in a pit near Annur, some 35 km from here today.

The driver of the city-bound from Sathyamangalam in Erode district lost control of his vehicle while attempting to avoid a motorcyclist, who tried to cross the road, and fell in 5-ft roadside pit. Ten passengers were being treated in Annur hospitals, they said.

The motorcyclist, Karuppasamy, who had head injuries, was admitted to a private hospital here.

Traffic on the route was disrupted for a while.

