Bio methane plant inaugurated in Coimbatore by Swiss Minister

Coimbatore : Swiss Minister for Environment, Energy Simonetta Sommaruga today inaugurated bio methane plant.

The Swiss-funded Rs.45 lakh project will generate bio methane from 1.5 ton solid waste collected from Ward 22 in West Zone, which can generate about 150 units of power.

The power will mainly be used for electrification of street lights in the area.

The corporation commissioner and Special officer, Sravan Kumar Jathavat and senior officials from Corporation and Swiss Confederation were present during the launch.