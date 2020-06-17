BJP, Hindu outfits vent their ire against China

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP and some Hindu outfits Wednesday vented their ire against China, by breaking Chinese made phones or attempting to burn the National flag in the city.

A group of BJP workers organised a event to pay floral tributes to the slain soldiers by Chinese PLA and placed three photographs including Palani of Madurai, in front of the Party office.

After paying homage, some of the workers tore the Chinese National flag and attempted to burn it. However some senior police officials managed to prevent them.

Some party workers broke Chinese made cellphones and vented their ire against the unprecedented attack.

In another event, cadre of Hindu Makkal Katchi organised demonstration protesting against the Chinese attack and killings.

They raised slogans against China, the killings of 20 soldiers during demonstration near South Tahsildar’s office.

Similarly, Shakth Sena workers also raised slogans against China in Singanallur and demanded the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments for banning the sales of Chinese products and snap diplomatic ties.

Some workers tore the Chinese flag and hit it with chappals, leading to some tense moment.