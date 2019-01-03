BJP lawyers wing burn Kerala CM’s portrait over Sabarimala issue

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A few members of BJP Lawyers wing on Thursday burnt the portrait of Kerala chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan condemning the incident of two women entering the ‘sannidhanam’ of hill shrine Sabarimala.

Even as 60 workers of Hindu Makkal Katchi were arrested for attempting to stage rail roko at the city station, a few activists of Hanuman Sena sent telegrams to Union Home Ministry to take note of the incident, which hurt the sentiments of Hindus and take necessary action against the Kerala Government.

According to police, some 15 members of BJP Lawyers’ wing raised slogans against Vijayan for his failure to upkeep the sanctity of the Shrine and torched a four feet tall portrait, at some distance from the district court complex.

Meanwhile, a section of HMK workers proceeded to the railway station and attempted to stage rail blockade. However, police held 60 workers, thus preventing their attempt, police said.

A total of 10 Hanuman Sena workers sent telegrams to Union Home Ministry, appealing to take action against the Chief Minister and the Government citing the incident of two-women entering the sannidhanam of Ayyappa Temple, police said.

In view of the one-day bandh in Kerala over the issue, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation suspended the services to that State from here.

The daily passengers had a tough time to reach various places in Kerala due to cancellation of nearly 25 buses, police said.