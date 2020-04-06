BJP workers perform pada pooja to sanitation workers in Nilgiris 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a noble gesture, a few BJP workers in Nilgiris district today performed pada pooja to sanitation workers working 24 x7 in fighting coronavirus.

Led by District party president, Kumkumaraj, the workers washed the feet of some workers with turmeric water and laid flowers on them and honoured them with garlands.

The pada pooja was performed in the main towns of the district.

Taking cue, a woman and her daughter also performed pada pooja to a woman sanitation worker in Tirupur.

They washed the feet of the woman, Vasantha and garlanded her with some currency notes.

The woman, a devotee of Sr Sri Ravi Shankar, also offered a saree to Vasantha, saying that health workers were considered as equal to almighty.

The videos of these padapoojas are going viral in social media.