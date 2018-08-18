Black flag protest against liquor outlet at Papanaickenpudur

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Black flags were hoisted atop about 500 houses in Papanaickenpudur in the city, protesting against the newly opened Government-run TASMAC liquor outlet.

It was opened on August 1, despite opposition from people, particularly women, in the area and even represented both the District Collector and also TASMAC senior officials against the move.

Though the residents decided to close down all the shops in the area today, it was withdrawn as the shops were shut yesterday as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee, police said.