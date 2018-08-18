18 Aug 2018, Edition - 1131, Saturday
- The former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan has passed away, a statement by the United Nations said
- Odisha government sent a 240-member fire services team to carry out rescue operations in flood-ravaged Kerala
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar donates 10 crore for Kerala
- 500 crore relief package announced for Kerala
- PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of Kerala
- Imran Khan Takes Oath As Pakistan’s New Prime Minister
- KeralaFloods : PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore aid as immediate assistance to the state
- Kerala floods: Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, Sania Mirza come out urging people for help
- 106 die in a day in flood-hit Kerala
- PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats
Black flag protest against liquor outlet at Papanaickenpudur
August 18, 2018
Coimbatore : Black flags were hoisted atop about 500 houses in Papanaickenpudur in the city, protesting against the newly opened Government-run TASMAC liquor outlet.
It was opened on August 1, despite opposition from people, particularly women, in the area and even represented both the District Collector and also TASMAC senior officials against the move.
Though the residents decided to close down all the shops in the area today, it was withdrawn as the shops were shut yesterday as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee, police said.