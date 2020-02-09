  • Download mobile app
10 Feb 2020
Coimbatore

Blue, black shirt rally seeking to eradicate casteism, uphold social justice

Covai Post Network

February 9, 2020

Coimbatore : Nearly 2,500  persons, belonging to different political parties and organisations Sunday took out a procession in the city seeking to eradicate prevailing caste system and resultant social injustice, as visualised by social reformer, E V Ramasamy “Periyar”.

Majority of the participants wore blue and black shirts and marched nearly two kms raising slogans against the caste-system and held photographs of Periyar and Dr B R Ambedkar.

They also wanted the Centre to protect the Constitution, which laid stress to social justice by eradicating caste system.

The procession was led by Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam General Secretary, K Ramakrishnan, Dravida Viduthalaiu Kazhagam president Kolathur Mani, Makkal Manithaneya Katchi president, Prof Jawahirulla, leaders of SDPI, PFI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal, Adhithamilar Peravai and May 17.

Later in the day the leaders, including Dravida Kazhagam secretary, K Veeramani are scheduled to address the rally. 

