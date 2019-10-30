  • Download mobile app
30 Oct 2019
Body of youth who drowned two days ago recovered in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 30, 2019

Coimbatore : The decomposed body of a youth, who had drowned  in Bhavani River near Sirumugai some 40 Kms from here two days ago, was recovered today, few KMs away from the spot of drowning.

The 22-year old Balamurugan, hailing from Annur in the district along with his friends, after a visit to a temple, had gone to the river side for taking bath on Monday last.

Without caring for the advise of his friends, Balamurugan went deep into the river and was washed away in the gushing water, police said Wednesday.

The body was found lying on the river bank this morning, some KMs from where he had drown and was sent to the Government hospital here for postmortem, police added. 

