  • Download mobile app
23 Jul 2019, Edition - 1470, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Imran Khan a great athlete, a very popular Prime Minister: Donald Trump
  • Chandrayaan-2: India leaps for Moon, all eyes on Sept landing
  • Congress and TMC demand PM Modi’s statement over Donald Trump’s mediation remarks.
  • Not been made MP to clean drains or your toilet: Pragya Thakur
  • PM to visit Bhutan, Jaishankar to China
  • Pune-based engineer sets his eyes on Congress president’s post
Travel

Coimbatore

Brahmin community seeks ban on film ‘A1’

Covai Post Network

July 23, 2019

Coimbatore : Bharat Brahmin Association has urged police

department to take steps to ban the screening of film ‘A1’ film, which it claimed denigrated women of the Brahmin community.

 In a memorandum submitted to the West Zone Inspector General K Periaiah, the

association said the film, produced by Santhanam and Johnson and directed  by Rajnarayanan would be released on July 26.

There were scenes where a Brahmin woman was eating egg to show

her love to her lover, which was nothing but denigrating the community, it said.

Seeking action against the film crew, the association said the release could lead to caste violence across the country.

The association also warned of a massive protest if the film was not banned.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿