Brahmin community seeks ban on film ‘A1’

Coimbatore : Bharat Brahmin Association has urged police

department to take steps to ban the screening of film ‘A1’ film, which it claimed denigrated women of the Brahmin community.

In a memorandum submitted to the West Zone Inspector General K Periaiah, the

association said the film, produced by Santhanam and Johnson and directed by Rajnarayanan would be released on July 26.

There were scenes where a Brahmin woman was eating egg to show

her love to her lover, which was nothing but denigrating the community, it said.

Seeking action against the film crew, the association said the release could lead to caste violence across the country.

The association also warned of a massive protest if the film was not banned.