Brindavan Arcade: bigger and bolder

Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation’s latest project is based on an ownership model and promises a resort-style living that combines traditional practices.

Brindavan Arcade is the latest addition to Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation’s projects that have been a breath of fresh air in the lives of the elderly and altered the retirement home landscape of Coimbatore.

Brindavan Arcade is located on a one-acre property amidst a picturesque and serene environment in Coimbatore’s Vadavalli neighbourhood. Rising adjacent to its sister properties – Brindavan Hillview, Brindavan Palmgrove and Brindavan Paradise – the project is based on an ownership model.

Run by brothers duo, R Madhavan and R Parthasarathy, the latest project promises a “resort-style” living that combines traditional practices.

“It’s a broader, bigger and a total package,” said Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation President Madhavan.

It’s a shift from our leasing model as ownership gives a sense of belonging to the senior citizens,” he said.

Featuring 76 apartments of one-, 1.5-, two- and three-bedroom options, the project will be ready for handover in mid-2021.

“This is our fourth project, and we attribute the successful continuity to the trust we earned from our patrons,” said the Foundation’s vice-president, Parthasarathy.

About 450 senior citizens live in the 300-plus homes in the projects built in a period of seven years. “Our reputation spread by word of mouth and we have never depended on advertisement to expand our footprint,” he added.

The senior citizens home is a brainchild of Madhavan who was inspired by a modest home for the elderly near the house he was living in with his ageing mother.

“We grew up in a joint family setup, but as years passed, the members scattered to distant parts of the world. That’s when I moved into a new neighbourhood in 2004 where a home for elderly was functioning. For many months I watched them closely and understood their needs,” he said.

The idea of a ‘large family’ setup was realised when Brindavan Hillview was born in 2005, followed steadily by Palmgrove in 2008 and Paradise in 2011.

The Arcade matches its sister properties in quality, facilities and infrastructure.

“Built with anti-skid tiles in bathing areas, intercom facilities and wide doors to facilitate wheelchair movement, and equipped with CCTV cameras, the project features reasonably-priced, full course meals, daily doctor visits, a resident nurse, ambulance service, and most importantly, tie-ups with leading hospitals in the city,” said Parthasarathy.

Senior citizens home instantly brings to mind a gloomy abode for elderly parents ‘abandoned’ by their ‘heartless’ children. But it has been years since Coimbatore became a hub for retirement homes, with Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation taking the lead to create a home away from home for the elderly who on their own volition have opted for a living model that provides comprehensive care and an opportunity to share space with like-minded people.

