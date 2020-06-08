Brindavan Arcade: Living It Up Post Retirement

Covai Post Network

They may pass for characters from an Indian novel. However, they are real people living it up in the cluster of resourcefully-built retirement homes of Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation.

The brick-hued precinct hosts an idol of Lord Ganesh, where also the combined aroma of freshly-cooked food and the scent of agarbattis from the prayer hall wafts out. A group of middle-aged and older group seated in a room lining the precinct briefly look up from a game of cards to size up visitors. The adjoining reading room displays closely stacked books and periodicals.

Aphoristic thoughts and upcoming spiritual events are written out on a tiny blackboard attached to the wall of the precinct, which has a cemented seating running alongside it, and appears to be the ‘common room’ where conversations are struck and pleasantries exchanged.

A vivacious young man, who seems to know everyone by name, banters with them, and is endearingly addressed as ‘son’ – their guardian. A pair of solemn yoga instructors, music and Sanskrit teachers and a spiritual guru, live in this tree-lined setting with many others, in modestly furnished, yet inviting homes nestling amidst a picturesque and self-sustaining environment.

A group of men and women stroll in the manicured walkway talking animatedly, perhaps, about their next holiday destination.

Brindavan Arcade is the latest addition to the foundation’s projects that have been a breath of fresh air in the lives of the elderly and altered the retirement home landscape of Coimbatore.

Brindavan Arcade is located on a one-acre property amidst a picturesque and serene environment in Coimbatore’s Vadavalli neighbourhood. Rising adjacent to its sister properties – Brindavan Hillview, Brindavan Palmgrove and Brindavan Paradise – the project is based on an ownership model.

Run by brothers duo, R Madhavan and R Parthasarathy, the latest project promises for the retirement community a “resort-style” living that combines traditional practices.

“It’s a broader, bigger and a total package,” said Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation President Madhavan.

“The Arcade matches its sister properties in quality, facilities and infrastructure,” says the Foundation’s Vice President, Parthasarathy.

It’s a shift from our leasing model as ownership gives a sense of belonging to the senior citizens,” he said.

Featuring 76 apartments of one-, 1.5-, two- and three-bedroom options, the project will be ready for handover in mid-2021.

About 450 senior citizens live in the 300-plus homes in the projects built in a period of seven years. “Our reputation spread by word of mouth and we have never depended on advertisement to expand our footprint,” Parthasarathy said.

