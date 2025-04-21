  • Download mobile app
21 Apr 2025
Bring home prosperity with Kirtilals Akshaya Tritiya special offers Upto Rs. 20,000 Off on Diamond Jewellery & Rs. 75 Off Per Gram on Gold Jewellery

Covai Post Network

April 21, 2025

Kirtilals, one of India’s leading diamond jewellery brands, is set to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with an exciting new offer that promises to make this festive season even more special. From now until Akshaya Tritiya, customers can avail up to Rs. 20,000 off per carat on exquisite diamond jewellery and Rs. 75 off per gram on gold jewellery at their Crosscut Road and Raja Street Showrooms.

On this momentous occasion, Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Business Strategy at Kirtilals, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day to make new beginnings, especially in diamond and gold jewellery. At Kirtilals, we want to make these precious moments even more memorable for our customers by offering them unmatched savings on our finest natural diamond collections. We are committed to offering quality, craftsmanship, and value with every piece, and this festive season, we are excited to extend this exclusive offer to our customers.”

This special offer is available at all Kirtilals stores and on their official website, providing customers with an opportunity to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya by investing in timeless gold and diamond jewellery.

