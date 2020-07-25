Bring increasing prices of essential commodities, and petroleum products under control: left parties

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Left parties today urged the Central Government to control the increasing prices of essential commodities and petroleum products, which are becoming a burden on the people who are already suffering from the Coronavirus scare and related lock down.

In resolutions adopted at the joint meeting of District CPIM and CPI, they sought a payment of Rs.7,500 as immediate financial assistance to all those who were rendered jobless or suffering due to wage reduction or business loss.

The parties demanded that the Government should increase the 100-day job scheme to 200 days and also extend it to other areas.

In another resolution, the parties urged the Tamil Nadu government to reject the proposed new electricity scheme proposed by he Centre, which would deprive the benefit of 100 units to the houses and 750 unit to powerloom sector and also free power to farmers.

The parties claimed that more than the difficulties from Coronavirus scare, the actions of the Modi government has put the people into lot of hardship.The resolutions were signed by CPIM secreteary V Ramamurthy and CPI Secretary V S Sundaram.

CPIM MP, P R Natarajan chaired the meeting, which was attended by CPI Treasurer and former MLA, M Arumugham and other senior leaders.