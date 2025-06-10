BSH Home Appliances’ first Siemens brand store opens in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Backed by a growth of over 30% in H1 2025, Siemens is poised to sustain strong momentum in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, June 11 2025: BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the global leader in premium home appliances, announced the launch of its first Siemens Brand Store in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The store located on TV Swamy Road (East) in R.S. Puram, is more than just a retail space, it is a gateway to the future of connected, intelligent living. Built to Siemens’ global Retail Excellence standards, the new store marks a strategic expansion in response to growing demand in South India — a region where the brand has recorded over 30% growth (Jan–May 2025 vs. 2024) and continues to demonstrate strong double-digit momentum.

The new 1,415 sq. ft brand store offers a curated showcase of Siemens’ premium built-in range – from intelligent ovens that learn your cooking patterns, induction hobs that give you limitless control to smart appliances that redefine convenience.

Central to the experience is the Siemens Home Connect ecosystem, where appliances collaborate to simplify tasks, boost efficiency, and enhance everyday living. With smart kitchen consultation zones and immersive live demos, the store invites consumers to explore how cutting-edge technology, thoughtful design, and German engineering unite to transform the kitchen into a high-performance space.

Commenting on the launch, Saif Khan, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances India “Technology should make life better, not just easier. Built-in appliances are quickly becoming the new standard for premium homes across India, and Siemens is at the forefront of this shift with a legacy spanning over 175 years. Coimbatore is the perfect example of this trend — a city with sophisticated design sensibilities and a booming luxury real estate market that mirrors what’s happening in modern India. Our new Siemens Brand Store here represents more than just retail expansion. It’s about making cutting-edge home technology accessible to discerning customers across South India.”

Siemens appliances reflect precision, reliability, and refined elegance, combining innovation with aesthetics to enhance modern lifestyles. The all-new Siemens brand store in Coimbatore, designed to bring this philosophy to life, will open its doors on 9th June.

With this launch, Coimbatore becomes home to three BSH-exclusive outlets (two Bosch and one Siemens), enhancing BSH’s premium retail strategy in South India. Nationally, BSH supports its consumers with 16 branch service offices, over 350 authorised service partners, and more than 1,500 trained service technicians.