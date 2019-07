Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group of BSNL contract workers Monday took out a procession at the District Collector’s premises for highlighting their grievance of not having been paid for the last six months.

The agitators claimed that they had not received payment for the last six months and requested Collector K Rajamani to intervene in the matter, police said.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Rajamani, as nearly 450 workers are on contract with BSNL Coimbatore, they said.