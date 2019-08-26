Buses damaged in protest against Ambedkar statue desecration

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Desecration of the Ambedkar statue at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu echoed in Coimbatore on Monday, as rear glasses of two government buses were broken reportedly by workers belonging to Tamil Puligal Party. a fringe outfit.

According to police, stones, wrapped in a piece of paper, were hurled from behind at a government bus proceeding to Maruthamalai near Koundenpalayam, breaking the window glass.

The paper in which the stones were wrapped read that the party was condemning the incident and wanted the culprits to be arrested immediately, police said. It also said one could vandalise statues but not the ideology.

Similarly, another stone pelting was reported on a parked bus in the new bus stand on Mettupalayam Road, resulting in the breaking of rear glasses, police said.

Since Tamil Puligal Katchi has claimed responsibility for hurling stones, police are monitoring the movement of its party workers.

Various political parties and organisations have called for a demonstration in the city to condemn the incident.