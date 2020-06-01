  • Download mobile app
01 Jun 2020
Coimbatore

Buses ply in Coimbatore with less passengers

Covai Post Network

June 1, 2020

Coimbatore : Though the bus services in the Coimbatore division began today, there was not much patronage as expected, mainly because of
the lock down regulations and also E-passes.

As announced, about 530 buses plied after a gap of 68 days to thenallotted in the zone like Tirupur, Erode, Salem and Nilgiris from Singanallur, Gandhipuram Central bus stand and Ukkadam.

As against the 60 per cent allowed passengers, even as a few outstation buses plied with 31 passengers and local with 22 passengers, who followed regulations like wearing mask, sanitising and temperatur screening, official sources said.

Tirupur is operating 280 buses, Erode 334, Nilgiris 173 buses. 

