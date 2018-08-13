  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
  • Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
  • SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
  • Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
  • Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
  • A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
  • Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
  • J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Travel

Coimbatore

Business seeks extension of Mumbai-Bengaluru economic corridor to Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 13, 2018

Coimbatore : The Kongu Global Forum, (KGF), an association of representatives from the business community of seven districts of western Tamil Nadu, has requested the Centre to initiate necessary steps to extend the proposed Mumbai-Bengaluru Economic Corridor to Coimbatore for the benefit of all small, medium and large Industries in the region.

The request is based on information of the Union Commerce Ministry on the proposed corridor known as BMEC, a KGF memorandum submitted to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu said.

A delegation led by KGF chairman A Shaktivel and convenor Vanitha Mohan had met both Naidu and Prabhu and sought better air connectivity, facilitating International travelers to reach the industrial town of Coimbatore and the Kongu region faster, a statement said today.

Though the region contributed significantly to the Government treasury by being a major business hub, business travelers were put to severe hardships due to lack of air connectivity.International travelers have to either drive to Kochi or Trichy or fly to Chennai or Bengaluru wasting time and resources to fly to international destinations, it said.

KGF representations to Air India for introduction of an early morning and evening flights to New Delhi to connect with international carriers in New Delhi had not been taken up for consideration.

The region also generated a sizable amount of cargo for export which was sent either through Bengaluru or Kochi airports. Perishable commodities like vegetables from the region also formed a part of the cargo. Bengaluru airport cargo complex had even set up a cargo collection centre in Tirupur, it said.

A long-felt need of the region was a flight connection to Dubai or Abu Dhabi,considering the huge population which flew to and fro from there.

All the Southern States had one or more hub and spoke stations for international passengers. But Tamil Nadu, in spite of having four buoyant international airports, has only one such station In Chennai.

KGF requested the government to upgrade Coimbatore international airport as such a station at the earliest to help international travellers of the seven districts, the memorandum said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿