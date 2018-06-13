14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
- India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
- 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
- Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
- One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
- Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
- JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
- J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
- AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
- Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Businessman murder: Police suspect friends’ hands
Covai Post Network
June 13, 2018
COIMBATORE: Police suspect the role of friends of a businessman, who was found murdered in an isolated spot near Anamalai on Tuesday.
According to the police, K. Kandasamy(47) of Vadugapalayam near Pollachi would have been killed over a financial dispute.
“We have so far interrogated more than 25 people, including his friends. But we are yet to find the motive behind the murder,” a senior police official said. On Monday, Kandasamy, who was involved in private financing, used car sales and real estate, was found dead near a farm in Mettukadu with multiple cut injuries.
Police have formed two special teams to nab the culprits.