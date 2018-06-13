  • Download mobile app

Businessman murder: Police suspect friends’ hands

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

COIMBATORE: Police suspect the role of friends of a businessman, who was found murdered in an isolated spot near Anamalai on Tuesday.

According to the police, K. Kandasamy(47) of Vadugapalayam near Pollachi would have been killed over a financial dispute.

“We have so far interrogated more than 25 people, including his friends. But we are yet to find the motive behind the murder,” a senior police official said. On Monday, Kandasamy, who was involved in private financing, used car sales and real estate, was found dead near a farm in Mettukadu with multiple cut injuries.

Police have formed two special teams to nab the culprits.

