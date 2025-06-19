C.R.I. Solar Secures Major Multi-State Orders Worth ₹210 Crores for 6,894 Solar Pumping Systems

Covai Post Network

CRI Solar, a division of CRI Pumps and a frontrunner in renewable energy-driven water solutions, has secured significant orders from Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HAREDA) and Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA)—for the supply, installation and commissioning of 6,894 solar pumping systems, cumulatively valued at ₹210 crores.

These prestigious orders represent a unified effort to strengthen sustainable irrigation infrastructure across India’s agricultural heartlands. These engagements underscore CRI’s growing role in supporting both central and state governments in advancing their renewable energy and agricultural productivity goals.

Project deployment will commence in accordance with the respective agency timelines, with CRI Solar, drawing on its extensive expertise in executing large-scale solar water pumping projects with precision and quality assurance.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Mr. G. Soundararajan, Chairman of CRI Group, said: “This consolidated achievement reflects CRI’s unwavering commitment to enabling clean, reliable and sustainable water access across India’s rural and agrarian landscapes. These projects go beyond infrastructure—they are enablers of rural prosperity, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. As India continues to champion its clean energy agenda, CRI Solar stands ready to lead from the front with innovation and impact.”

With over 181,000 solar pumping systems and IoT-enabled smart solutions commissioned across India, CRI Pumps continues to lead the transition to energy-efficient and sustainable water management solutions. These initiatives have contributed to energy savings exceeding 6,100 million kWh units and helped to avoid over 4.80 million tons of CO₂ emissions, reinforcing CRI’s leadership in environmental stewardship.

CRI Solar’s offerings include high-efficiency solar pumping systems, intelligent remote monitoring and comprehensive after-sales service, positioning the company as a trusted partner for government-led clean energy initiatives.

About C.R.I. Pumps

Established in 1961, C.R.I. Pumps has emerged as one of the world’s fastest growing and most trusted brands in comprehensive fluid management solutions. Representing the core values of Commitment, Reliability and Innovation, CRI consistently delivers world-class engineering and customer-centric innovations that redefine industry benchmarks.

The company’s expansive product portfolio spans over 9,000 models, including Pumps, Motors, IoT Driven Pumps & Controllers, Solar Pumping Systems, Pipes, Wires & Cables.

With a strong international presence, CRI’s products are available in over 120 countries through a vast distribution network of 30,000+ outlets and are supported by a robust service ecosystem of 1,500 service centers worldwide.

CRI Pumps’ engineering acumen is anchored by the Fludyn Advanced Technology Centre, an internationally accredited R&D hub recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The center fosters continuous innovation, enabling CRI to stay at the forefront of fluid technology and deliver intelligent, efficient and future-ready solutions for diverse industry sectors. The company’s commitment to excellence and sustainability has been recognized through 22 Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) awards and 8 National Energy Conservation (NEC) awards from the Government of India

C.R.I. Pumps cater to diverse sectors such as Water & Wastewater, Solar, Process Industries, Sewage & Effluent Treatment Plants, HVAC, Fire Fighting, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverage, Agriculture & Residential.