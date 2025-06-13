Camford School Children Pay Tribute to Victims of Ahmedabad Flight Crash

Covai Post Network





In a deeply moving gesture, students from the camford international School , a prominent city-based institution, came together today to pay homage to the victims of the tragic flight crash in Ahmedabad.

The event was held in the school premises, attended by over 100 students, staff, and parents, reflecting a profound sense of solidarity and empathy.

Clad in uniforms with Black badges and holding candles and flowers the students observed a two-minute silence in memory of the departed souls.

School chairman N.Arul Ramesh expressed grief over the incident and emphasized the importance of empathy and awareness among young citizens. “It’s heartbreaking.But in mourning, we also teach our children the value of life, unity, and compassion,” he said.

School principal poonam sayal and correspondent poongothai arul Ramesh was also present

Students also wrote condolence messages on a large banner that will be sent to Ahmedabad as a symbol of love and shared sorrow.The event concluded with a collective pledge for peace and prayers for the grieving families.