Cancel garbage collection fee from apartment owners

Coimbatore : DMK MLA N Karthik today urged the City Corporation to cancel the fee collected through a private agency for picking up garbage

from the apartments.

He pointed out that majority of the persons staying in these apartments are from a

middle class background who do not possess the wherewithal to own houses Karthik said in a statement.

Stating that more than four lakh such people are staying in the apartments across the city, he said that the corporation is collecting various charges from them treating them as well -to -do people.

They are forced to pay Rs.60 to Rs.70 per month to the private agency for the disposal of the garbage, he said.

There are 40,000 apartments in the city and by collecting the amount the agency is getting about rs.28 lakh per month and Rs.3.36 crore per year Karthik said.

Is it justifiable for the corporation to neglect the apartment tenents, Who were law abiding citizens adhering to all the civic rules,he asked.

Considering their plight, the Corporation should immediately cancel the system and collect the garbage directly, without charging any fees, Karthik said.