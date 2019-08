Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : “I cannot believe that BJP leader Arun Jaitley is no more amidst us and party workers are saddened with his loss,” Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

Condoling with the bereaved family of Jaitley, he said Jaitley’s memory power was excellent and he, an ardent lover of sports, used to mingle with each and every party worker and learn from them.

“BJP workers were saddened by the loss of leaders