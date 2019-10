Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : Carcass of a two-month old elephant calf was found floating in the flume channel of Moyar Dam, some 25 kms from here today.

The body of the male calf was found around 4 PM by some passersby and informed forest department, officials of which rushed to the spot.

Carcass was removed from the channel and postmortem will be conducted tomorrow, police said.