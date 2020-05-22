  • Download mobile app
22 May 2020, Edition - 1774, Friday
Coimbatore

Case against Coimbatore DMK MLA for linking a foundation to Minister 

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2020

Coimbatore : Kuniyamuthur police in the city have registered cases against DMK Singanallur MLA, N Karthik on charges of trying
to denigrating a Foundation by linking with State Minister, S P Velumani.

Based on the complaint that Karthik was spreading false and rumours that Velumani was helping a private business to get government contracts, police registered cases under three sections.

Karthik has sometime ago issued a statement seeking to know  why the corporation commissioner was not not posting the details of contracts given by the Corporation on its website and, based on which a director of Alayam Foundation had filed the complaint.

The complainant said that MLA had claimed that the Foundation had received the contracts through Velummani and his brother, which he said was far from truth.

Meanwhile, Karthik in a statement said that there was no proper reply for the questions raised by the public about the contracts and also nearly 4,000 resolutions adopted by the Corporation, which raised the doubts among the public.

The complaint was nothing but a vendetta against him, as cases were registered under section 153,504 and 505(i)(b), as the corporation had failed to provide proper reply to the issue, he said. 

