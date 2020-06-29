Case registered against former MP for kicking police official

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Cases under two sections have been registered against former MP Arjunan for kicking and abusing a police officer at Omalur Check post near Salem, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

The video showed Arjunan, a former MP and a two timer MLA, arguing with policemen, who were on duty at the check post Sunday night, for not having e-pass and abused and kicked a police official.

Cases under IPC 294b (obscene act at public act) and 353 (assault to deter the public servant to discharge his duty) have been registered against Arjun, a former Dharmapuri MP and a former Tharamangalam MLA and hailing from Azhagapuram in Salem district. police said.

According to police, Arjunan got furious when an official sought ID Card from the car driver during vehicle check Sunday night.

As the official cautioned him against using foul language, Arjunan in a fit of anger abused and kicked the Sub inspector, Ramesh.