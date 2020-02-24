  • Download mobile app
24 Feb 2020, Edition - 1686, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Corona scare: No Air India flights to Hong Kong, China till June 30
  • Amid Cong & NCP pressure to reject NPR, Uddhav to meet Sonia, PM today
  • Itinerary of US President Donald Trump ‘s 2-day visit to India.
Travel

Coimbatore

Cash, jewels looted from SBI branch in Tirupur district

Covai Post Network

February 24, 2020

Coimbatore, Feb 24 : Miscreants looted the Kallipalayam branch of State Bank of India in Tirupur district and decamped with clash about Rs.20 lakh and some jewels.

The loot was noticed by the staff who opened the branch Monday morning after two day holidays and found the locker broke open, police said.

The senior officials who rushed to the branch estimated that about Rs.20 lakh in cash and also some pledged gold ornaments were missing, they said.The robbers gained entry by breaking open the grill of the side window
and also took away the CCTV camera along with the valuables.

The officials are in the process of estimating the loss, police said. Senior police officials, including Tirupur SP, along with sniffer dog and finger print experts visited the bank. A special team has been formed to nab the culprits.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿