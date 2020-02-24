Cash, jewels looted from SBI branch in Tirupur district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 24 : Miscreants looted the Kallipalayam branch of State Bank of India in Tirupur district and decamped with clash about Rs.20 lakh and some jewels.

The loot was noticed by the staff who opened the branch Monday morning after two day holidays and found the locker broke open, police said.

The senior officials who rushed to the branch estimated that about Rs.20 lakh in cash and also some pledged gold ornaments were missing, they said.The robbers gained entry by breaking open the grill of the side window

and also took away the CCTV camera along with the valuables.

The officials are in the process of estimating the loss, police said. Senior police officials, including Tirupur SP, along with sniffer dog and finger print experts visited the bank. A special team has been formed to nab the culprits.