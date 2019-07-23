  • Download mobile app
23 Jul 2019
Coimbatore

Cauvery waters reach Mettur dam

Covai Post Network

July 23, 2019

Coimbatore : Water released in the Cauvery in Karnataka started reaching Mettur dam in Salem district on Tuesday.

According to official sources, 1,500 cft water started coming into the dam, which was utilised for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Since the catchment area of the Cauvery and Kabini basins in Karnataka is receiving plenty of rain, the inflow to the dam is expected to increase by night as surplus water will be released.

The maximum level of the dam is 120 ft and the maximum capacity level 93.47 TMC.

﻿