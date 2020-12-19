CB-CID intensify efforts to collect blood samples from relatives of Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka

Covai Post Network

The CB-CID are intensifying their efforts to collect blood samples from the relatives of Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka.

Sri Lanka’s drug kingpin Angoda Lokka, who had been in hiding in Cheran Ma nagar in Coimbatore for more than two years, mysteriously died on July 3. Medical reports stated that the cause of death was natural. He was found to have died of a heart attack and subsequently, his body was taken to Madurai and cremated.

He was staying in Coimbatore under the name of Pradeep Singh with fake documents. The Peelamedu police initially launched an investigation into the impersonation. The case was later referred to the CB-CID. They camped in Coimbatore and searched the house where Angoda Lokka was staying, including the gym he used to train at.

There exists doubts if Angoda Lokka was the one who had died and the one whose body has been cremated in Madurai. Sleuths are banking on DNA to confirm his death.Steps are being taken to obtain blood samples from his relatives and the fingerprints of Angoda Lokka that is with the Sri Lankan police.

CB-CID sent a letter to the Union Home Ministry last August asking for blood samples and fingerprints from the Sri Lankan government. But it was delayed due to the pandemic and the same has restarted since infections have begun to recede.

Earlier, this month, the Union Home Ministry issued a letter to the CB-CID. The police have sent a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, instructing them to take action. The Ministry of External Affairs has begun the process of forwarding the police letter to the Government of Sri Lanka.

However, since Sri Lanka is grappling with a high influx of COVID-19 cases, it has become difficult to send blood samples and fingerprints. An officer of the rank of under secretary in the Tamil Nadu home department is monitoring the correspondence.