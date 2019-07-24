CBE-Pollachi-Cbe passengers specials extended for six months

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Service of Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger specials have been extended up to January 21, 2020, for a period of 6 months

Train No. 06083 Coimbatore- Pollachi Passenger Special will leave Coimbatore at 05.40 hours and reach Pollachi at 07.05 hours.

It will be at Kinattukadavu at 06.20-06.21 hours

Train No. 06085 Coimbatore- Pollachi Passenger Special will leave Coimbatore at 6.30 PM and reach Pollachi at 8.00 PM and Kinathukadavu 7.10 to 7.12 PM

Train No. 06084 Pollachi- Coimbatore Passenger Special will leave Pollachi at 07.30 hours and reach Coimbatore at 08.45 hours and Kinathukadavu 8 to 8-02 AM

Train No. 06086 Pollachi- Coimbatore Passenger Special will leave Pollachi at 8.30 PM and reach Coimbatore at 9.50 PM and Kinathukadavu 9 PM to 9.01 PM.