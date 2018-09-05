  • Download mobile app

05 Sep 2018, Edition - 1149, Wednesday

Travel

Coimbatore

CBI raids on the house of incumbent DGP a matter of shame: CPIM

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2018

Coimbatore : It is a matter of shame and first time in the history that a CBI raids are carried out at the house of a incumbent DGP and also a Minister in Tamil Nadu, CPIM State Secretary, K Balakrishnan said today.

It was condemnable that the State chief minister was keeping quiet, as if the incidents were happening somewhere else, despite the raids were conducted in the house of his cabinet colleague, Balakrishnan told reporters here.

Balakrishnan, here to pay floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter,V O Chidambaram Pillai in the Central jail, on his 147th birth anniversary asked that what was the necessityuto appoint a retired person to the post of DGP, when there were many police officials.

Stating that despite evidences of corruption like seizure of rs.82 lakh with a dairy and also in mining department, the Government was not not willing to resign, he said that a solution has to be found only through public agitation.

Since there were charges of corruption against both the chief minister and deputy chief minister, the government should quit immediately, he said.

