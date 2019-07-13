CCTV cameras bring crime rate down by 50 to 60 per cent: CoP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The crime rate in the city has gone down by 50 to 60 per cent after the installation of CCTV cameras at various places, a top police official said Saturday.

The police department, with the help of private parties, have so far installed 4,600 CCTV cameras in different areas which have brought the crime rate down by 50 to 60 per cent, City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where 200 CCTV cameras were installed near Thiruvalluvar Bus Stand, he said that the CCTV camera was considered as the ‘third eye’ that was working 24 x 7, helping to detect crimes, including traffic violations and accidents.

It was planned to install 50 cameras each in all the police station limits within two to three months, Sumit Saran said.

The department was successful in detecting a major heist in a private finance firm in the city within 24 hours of the crime with the help of CCTV footage, he pointed out.