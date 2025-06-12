  • Download mobile app
12 Jun 2025, Edition - 3621, Thursday
Coimbatore

Celebrate Father’s Day with a Special Buffet at O by Tamara Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 12, 2025

Make this Father’s Day truly memorable with a specially curated brunch at O Café, O by Tamara Coimbatore, on 15 June 2025 from 12:30 PM onwards.
Indulge in a themed buffet featuring an elaborate global multi-cuisine spread, including live counters serving appam, chaat, homemade pastas, dosa, kothu paratha, international grills, and more. Guests can also enjoy a wide selection of salads, main courses, and decadent desserts.

All fathers will be welcomed with a complimentary mocktail. Enjoy 25% off the buffet for all guests—priced at ₹1,275++ per adult and ₹675++ for children aged 5 to 10 years after discount.

To reserve your table, please call +91 80 65551226.

