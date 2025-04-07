  • Download mobile app
08 Apr 2025, Edition - 3556, Tuesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Alliance talks between AIADMK and BJP are ongoing. An announcement will be made at the right time – Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
  • Vijay spoke about TVK vs. AIADMK only to motivate party workers – AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
  • South Indian audiences are not interested in Hindi films, which is why they don’t succeed – Salman Khan.
  • KL Rahul joins Delhi Capitals; the team will face Hyderabad tomorrow.
Travel

Coimbatore

Celebrate Vishu with a Special Festive Buffet at O by Tamara Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 7, 2025

Share

Ring in the festive spirit of Kerala’s New Year with a grand Vishu lunch buffet at O Café, O by Tamara Coimbatore, on April 14, 2025, 12:30 PM onwards.

Immerse yourself in the joy of Vishu with an indulgent festive buffet featuring an exquisite selection of traditional mains, salads, and decadent desserts. To complement the feast, special mocktails await all buffet diners, along with tea and coffee to enhance the experience.

Along with the elaborate Vishu buffet, guests can also enjoy a global multi-cuisine spread paired with live cooking counters serving favourites like appam, chaat, pasta, dosa, and more. The buffet is priced at INR 1,399++ per adult, while children aged 5 to 10 years can dine for INR 799++. Guests can enjoy a 20% discount on group bookings for more than 10 people opting for the buffet.
For reservations, contact +91 80655 1222.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿