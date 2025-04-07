Celebrate Vishu with a Special Festive Buffet at O by Tamara Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Ring in the festive spirit of Kerala’s New Year with a grand Vishu lunch buffet at O Café, O by Tamara Coimbatore, on April 14, 2025, 12:30 PM onwards.

Immerse yourself in the joy of Vishu with an indulgent festive buffet featuring an exquisite selection of traditional mains, salads, and decadent desserts. To complement the feast, special mocktails await all buffet diners, along with tea and coffee to enhance the experience.

Along with the elaborate Vishu buffet, guests can also enjoy a global multi-cuisine spread paired with live cooking counters serving favourites like appam, chaat, pasta, dosa, and more. The buffet is priced at INR 1,399++ per adult, while children aged 5 to 10 years can dine for INR 799++. Guests can enjoy a 20% discount on group bookings for more than 10 people opting for the buffet.

For reservations, contact +91 80655 1222.