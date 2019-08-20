  • Download mobile app
22 Aug 2019, Edition - 1500, Thursday
Mobile application development
Cellphone theft on rise in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 20, 2019

Coimbatore : A Special Task Force was already functioning to probe sand mining, sales of narcotic substance and also theft of mobile phones, District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said on Tuesday.

There were increasing cases of mobile thefts in buses and places of large public concentration and police had swung into action to retrieve mobile phones through cyber cell, immediately after receiving complaints, he said.

Forty mobile phone stolen during this month had been restored to its owners. Sujit Kumar told mediapersons that nearly 400 phones were recovered and handed over to the respective owners.

On reports of crime against women, particularly in public transport systems, he stringent action would be taken.

