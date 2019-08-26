  • Download mobile app
26 Aug 2019, Edition - 1504, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Ayodhya case: As deity’s ‘only friend’, Nirmohi Akhara lays claims on site.
  • HD Kumaraswamy as CM treated me like an enemy, says Siddaramaiah
  • ‘CM Jaganmohan Reddy planning four capitals for Andhra Pradesh’
  • P Chidambaram hearing to begin shortly.
Travel

Coimbatore

Centre urged to extend Mumbai-Bengaluru industrial corridor to Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 26, 2019

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Government has requested the Centre to extend the proposed Mumbai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor up to Coimbatore, one of the fastest growing tier-II cities in the country.

In a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister SP Velumani said Coimbatore was the second largest city by area and population in Tamil Nadu after Chennai and the 16th largest urban agglomeration in the country.

The district was industrially developed and one of the largest exporters of textiles, garments, hosiery, jewellery, wet grinder, poultry, machine tools and auto components, he said in the memorandum handed over personally.

The city airport connected people to various parts of the globe and with many domestic destinations and there was a long-felt demand from the business community that a daily flight service from Coimbatore to Delhi around 7 am to enable easy and convenient daily trips for business purposes.

Industrialists, business community, professionals and tourists of western region of Tamil Nadu frequently visited Dubai, but faced the ordeal of a longer route which caused loss of money and valuable time, he said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿