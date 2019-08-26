Centre urged to extend Mumbai-Bengaluru industrial corridor to Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Government has requested the Centre to extend the proposed Mumbai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor up to Coimbatore, one of the fastest growing tier-II cities in the country.

In a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister SP Velumani said Coimbatore was the second largest city by area and population in Tamil Nadu after Chennai and the 16th largest urban agglomeration in the country.

The district was industrially developed and one of the largest exporters of textiles, garments, hosiery, jewellery, wet grinder, poultry, machine tools and auto components, he said in the memorandum handed over personally.

The city airport connected people to various parts of the globe and with many domestic destinations and there was a long-felt demand from the business community that a daily flight service from Coimbatore to Delhi around 7 am to enable easy and convenient daily trips for business purposes.

Industrialists, business community, professionals and tourists of western region of Tamil Nadu frequently visited Dubai, but faced the ordeal of a longer route which caused loss of money and valuable time, he said.