13 Jun 2019, Edition - 1430, Thursday
Cheat arrested for duping Salem man

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2019

Coimbatore : Police today arrested a cheat, who had collected large amounts of money from people on the promise of getting them jobs overseas.

Acting on a complaint filed by Janaki Raman from Salem that one Marcosis Navamani had taken about Rs 1.90 lakh and his passport on the promise of getting him a job in Hong Kong, the police started a probe,..

Navamani had made Janaki Raman to believe in him by boasting about his offices in Udhgamandalam, Hosur and Bengaluru and claiming that he was sending hundreds of people for employment to foreign countries

Since there was no trace and response from Navamani, Janaki Raman learnt from his friends that Navamani had cheated five others by taking nearly Rs.4.6 lakh and their passports.

Navamani was arrested his morning.

