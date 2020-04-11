Chennai Hospital in Coimbatore, where Covid-19 positive died sealed: Collector

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A native of Palakkad in Kerala, who tested positive for Covid-19 died in a private hospital here last night, the district collector, K Rajamani said today.

The Chennai Hospital on Sathyamangalam Road was sealed after the incident and 20 persons including doctor and nurses were quarantined in the premises itself, he told reporters here.

Similarly, the S J Gastro Care hospital, where the deceased was first admitted also sealed, he said.

A total of 86 persons were tested positive for Covid 19 in the district so far and 206 members of their families were also tested for symptoms of coronavirus, he said.

While the results of only 90 were received of which 26 tested positive and 64 tested negative and results for nearly 100 are awaited, he said.

Stating that as part of checking the spread of virus, the persons in areas where the positive patients were residing will be screened, he said that nearly 700 personnel were assigned for this work.

He said that 97,000 houses in the district, particularly Pollachi South, North Mettupalayam, Annur, Madukkarai and Coimbatore City, were kept under strict containment zone.

Testing process is continuing in the Isha Yoga Centre, he said.

He cautioned stringent action against those come out unnecessarily during the lock down period.

Meat shops will be closed from tomorrow until further orders, Rajamani said.