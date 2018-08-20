City to host Anglo-Indian Olympic Games on Aug 25

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The one-day Anglo Indian Olympic Games will be conducted here on August 25 at Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Avinashi Road.

Organised by the Coimbatore branch of the All-India Anglo-Indian Association, the event will see the participation of members of Anglo-Indian community.

The events include Relay, walking race, shot put, three-legged race, long jump, shooting, football, hockey, badminton and hoggathon.

According to a press release from the association, participants should pay Rs. 50 as registration fee. “Registration for football, throwball, hockey will close by noon on August 23. Participants can register their names and details with the Youth Committee or the volunteers,” the release added.

For further details contact Brett Tenner (9976444503); Tyrone Dias (8778195214); Vanessa Wilson (7708913500); Alistar Nunez (805697738); Adrian Simethy (9500725200).