CM dedicates synthetic track at Ooty Stadium

D.Radhakrishnan

The Breeks Open Air Stadium opposite the Government Botanical Garden in Ooty now wears a new look thanks to an upgradation in the form of a Synthetic Athletic Track which was formally dedicated to the district by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday.

Under construction for the past about four years the track was funded by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Hill Area Development Programme (HADP). Due to a variety of reasons the work on laying the track had been delayed. This had led to a great deal of disappointment among the athletes of the hill station. With the track being thrown open today excitement was palpable though there were not

many people present due to the restrictions imposed by the lockdown.

Constructed at an estimated cost of about rupees seven crores including rupees two crores under the Hill Area Development Programme (HADP) the six-lane four hundred metre track stands out in the stadium extending over about 5.75 acres.

Pointing out that the stadium was one of the finest high altitude training facilities in this part of the country,District Sports Officer S.Jayachandran told The Covai Post here that the synthetic rubber track was designed to bring out the best in the runners. The earlier track laid about two decades ago was made of cinder.

While there was already a sports hostel, one more was under construction. Stating that the stadium was equipped to handle Tennis,Basketball, Volleyball, Football and Athletics,he said that very

soon it would be provided with high mast lamps. To a query,Mr.Jayachandran ruled out walking and movement of vehicles on the track.

To another question,he said that students of the Breeks Memorial School continue to get priority in the use of the stadium.