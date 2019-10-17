Coconut, copra price will be static till December: TNAU, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With the prices of good quality coconut expected to be static at Rs.13-Rs.14 per nut till December, the growers are advised to take their selling decision accordingly.

The Price Forecasting scheme of Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University had analysed the past 18 years’ prices for coconut and copra prevailed at Avalpoonthurai Regulated Market of Erode District and Perundurai Cooperating Society.

The analysis revealed that the price of good quality coconut during Oct-December will be Rs.13-14 per nut and good quality copra price around Rs.100-102 per kg.

In view of this growers are advised to take selling decision accordingly, University release said Thursday.

Stating that the fresh arrivals are comparatively lower than the previous season it said that the price of copra will be stable even though the edible oil market is not picking up and will not reduce due to firm demand by the upcoming festive season which continues till December.

India stands 3rd in the global coconut production behind Indonesia and Philippines and according to First Advance Estimates of National HorticulturalBoard (2018-19) the area under coconut is 21.27 lakh hectare with a production of 163.83 lakh tons.

The major states producing coconut are Kerala, Karnataka, TamilNadu and Andhra Pradesh accounting for 93 per cent of the totalcoconut production of the country.

The major importers of coconut from India are UAE, UK, Iran and Qatar.

Tamil Nadu produced 36.12 lakh tons of coconuts from the cultivable area of 4.41lakh hectares in 2017-18, with major growing districts being Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Dindigul and Kanyakumari.

The arrivals of copra to Perundurai market are from Pattukottai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Pollachi, Salem, Kangayam, Mysore (Karnataka) and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh).