27 Jul 2019, Edition - 1474, Saturday
Coimbatore

Coimbatore : 5 killed in car-lorry collision

Covai Post Network

July 27, 2019

Coimbatore : Five persons, including a woman, were killed when their car collided head on with a speeding lorry at Vellalore Junction in the city early today.
     
According to the police, a contractor from Pattambi in Kerala, along with four others hailing from  North India was going on a tour to Kanyakumari when the mishap occurred.
   
The old paper-laden lorry was going to Kerala and police are interrogating its driver. The identify of others is yet to be ascertained..
   
Traffic was disrupted for a while as the incident occurred on the highway.

A police team from Sulur reached  the spot and sent the bodies to the Government
Hospital here for postmortem.

