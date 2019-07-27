Coimbatore : 5 killed in car-lorry collision

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Five persons, including a woman, were killed when their car collided head on with a speeding lorry at Vellalore Junction in the city early today.



According to the police, a contractor from Pattambi in Kerala, along with four others hailing from North India was going on a tour to Kanyakumari when the mishap occurred.



The old paper-laden lorry was going to Kerala and police are interrogating its driver. The identify of others is yet to be ascertained..



Traffic was disrupted for a while as the incident occurred on the highway.

A police team from Sulur reached the spot and sent the bodies to the Government

Hospital here for postmortem.