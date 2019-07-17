Coimbatore : 67-year old tribal trampled to death by elephant

Covai Post Network

Ooty : A 67-year-old man, who was missing since last evening, was found trampled to death by a wild elephant early today near Kothagiri in Nilgiris District.

Balan, an Irula tribal, had gone with some cattle yesterday from Kandipatti to Kulangarai area and did not return in the evening, police said.

A search team, including Balan’s relatives, found him lying dead this morning with bleeding injuries sustained due to an elephant attack , they said.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.