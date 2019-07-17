  • Download mobile app
17 Jul 2019, Edition - 1464, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Chief Minister of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapuram.
  • Jammu & Kashmir: Exchange of fire between security forces & terrorists in Sopore.
  • The court has accepted their plea: Mukul Rohatgi, the representative of Rebel MLAs, briefs media after SC order.
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore : 67-year old tribal trampled to death by elephant

Covai Post Network

July 17, 2019

Ooty : A 67-year-old man, who was missing since last evening, was found trampled to death by a wild elephant early today near Kothagiri in Nilgiris District.

Balan, an Irula tribal, had gone with some cattle yesterday from Kandipatti to Kulangarai area and did not return in the evening, police said.

A search team, including Balan’s relatives, found him lying dead this morning with bleeding injuries sustained due to an elephant attack , they said.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿