Coimbatore Aviation Students and Pilots pay tribute to victims of recent flight crash

Covai Post Network

Haps Aviation Academy, Coimbatore paid tribute on Tuesday to the 241 victims of the Air India Flight 171 crash, in a solemn event held at Gandhipark.

Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was operating an international passenger service from Ahmedabad Airport to London Gatwick Airport on June 12. Seconds after take-off, the aircraft crashed into the hostel block of B.J. Medical College, claiming the lives of 230 passengers, 12 crew members, and 39 people on the ground. Only one person survived the tragedy.

Titled ‘A Letter to the Sky’, the tribute program held near the roundabout in Gandhipark, Coimbatore brought together aviation students, executives of the academy, and commercial pilots. In a symbolic gesture of remembrance, the gathering offered 2 minutes of silent prayer, laid roses at the venue as a mark of love and respect and held white helium balloons that had letters tied to the string, addressing the departed and expressing that they are missed and remain in the hearts of every Indian.

“This isn’t just a news headline to us — it’s deeply personal. Every one of those 241 people was someone’s family, someone’s dream, someone’s story. As a part of aviation family, we believe it’s our duty to pause, reflect, and honor those lives. ‘A Letter to the Sky’ is our way of saying: we see you, we remember you, and we promise to do better. This event is our collective moment of grief, respect, and renewed commitment to safety and human values in the sky,” Haps Aviation Academy students and team said.