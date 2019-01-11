Coimbatore based cardiac surgeon introduced idea of Green Corridor a decade ago

Covai Post Network

The Kovai Medical Center and hospital performed a heart transplant recently after the organ was harvested and transported from PSG Hospital to KMCH in record time of 9 minutes by a special “Green Coridor” created by Deputy Commisssioner, Traffic, Sujith Kumar, in a peak choko-jam traffic hour at 7 pm.

The successful transplant was performed by the team lead by Dr.Prashant Vaijyanath ,Director Of Cardiae Surgery ,KMCH . Twenty six year old Sanjay Kumar (name changed) lived with a heart that functioned only 15/%. Post transplant, patient is now doing well.

The “Green Coridor” is a demarcated, cleared out special road route created for an Ambulance that enabled the heart meant for transplant to reach the destined hospital in a shortest possible time.

“The prime objective of creating of Green coridor is to transfer the organ that has short— preservation time and hence the entire process of harvesting and final transplant surgery must be completed within a short time” said Dr.Nalla G Palaniswami,Chairman.

Cardiologist Dr.R.Suresh Kumar reiterated that studies has suggested the shorter the wait between harvest and transplant — the better the odds of successful outcome.

The idea of setting Green Cooridor was introduced by Dr.Prashant Vaijyanath in 2008, almost 10 yrs ago, and mentioned in chapter of IX Standard of Tamilnadu CBSE English text book from the concept of safety and security of VII Motorcades to bypass traffic on heavily choked routes.

“The Signals were manually operated to all greens,to avoid red lights with personnel at every junction” said Dr.Nalla G.Palaniswami